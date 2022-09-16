Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,252 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $11,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,231,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.92. 43,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,173,298. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.53.

