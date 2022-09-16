Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,778 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $60.15. 1,823,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,273,900. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

