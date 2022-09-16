Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,056 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $5,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $677,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 60,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.49. 401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,057. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.75. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $63.72 and a 1 year high of $85.04.

