Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 123,342 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 950,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,342 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises about 3.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $81,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOBL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 22,322.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after buying an additional 955,166 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 452,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,902,000 after buying an additional 254,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after acquiring an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.65. The stock had a trading volume of 617,589 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.69.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.