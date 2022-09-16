Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 94,378 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,901 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,378 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 98.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $98,000. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,789. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.15. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.49 and a twelve month high of $11.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

