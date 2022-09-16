Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,242,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,363 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.5% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $131,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DBK Financial Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.36. 9,195,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.07.

