Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,079 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 14,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.59. The stock had a trading volume of 52,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,768. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.37. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

