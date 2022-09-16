Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 986,304 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,767 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $43,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.19. 65,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,186,572. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.40.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

