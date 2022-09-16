Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 210.1% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 26,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,867. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.48 and a fifty-two week high of $110.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.21 and a 200-day moving average of $104.23.

