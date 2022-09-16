Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 40,816 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,781,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,816 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $38,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,214,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $774,000. AWM Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $16,039,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of DFAX traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $20.69. 45,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,698. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $27.08.

