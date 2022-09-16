Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Holdings Raised by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola FEMSA accounts for about 2.0% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 624,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 181,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,584. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

