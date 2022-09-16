Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Posts Earnings Results

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 8.82%.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

CODA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.19. 29,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,399. Coda Octopus Group has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.46.

Institutional Trading of Coda Octopus Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Coda Octopus Group stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.49% of Coda Octopus Group worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Coda Octopus Group

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a $8.00 price target on Coda Octopus Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th.

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

