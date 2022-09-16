Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Receives $113.30 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

CGEAF has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGEAF opened at $60.70 on Friday. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $91.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day moving average is $73.66.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

