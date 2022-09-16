Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$100.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$126.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$114.50 to C$112.50 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications to a buy rating and set a C$120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$111.21.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$76.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$82.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$94.61. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$75.56 and a 1-year high of C$115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.86, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68.

Cogeco Communications Dividend Announcement

Cogeco Communications ( TSE:CCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported C$2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$728.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Cogeco Communications will post 9.2404922 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. purchased 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$928,717.92. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,019,437.56. In other Cogeco Communications news, insider Cogeco Communications Inc. acquired 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$89.30 per share, with a total value of C$928,717.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,019,437.56. Also, Director Robin Anne Bienenstock acquired 890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,757.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,757.33. Insiders have purchased 107,090 shares of company stock worth $9,372,674 in the last ninety days.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.