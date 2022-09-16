Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $40.63

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $40.63 and last traded at $40.71, with a volume of 1786 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.42.

Cognex Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.45. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex Announces Dividend

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 23.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 15.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 376,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,006 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,516,000 after buying an additional 26,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 765,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,080,000 after buying an additional 94,200 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 166,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Articles

