Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,160 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after acquiring an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after acquiring an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.25. 309,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,490,390. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.