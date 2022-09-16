Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.89

Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €6.89 ($7.03) and traded as high as €7.87 ($8.03). Commerzbank shares last traded at €7.64 ($7.79), with a volume of 6,338,536 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on Commerzbank in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €6.69 and a 200-day moving average of €6.89.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.