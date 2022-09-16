Comparing PowerSchool (PWSC) and Its Rivals

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) is one of 411 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare PowerSchool to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PowerSchool and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PowerSchool -8.03% 3.51% 1.71% PowerSchool Competitors -77.29% -84.06% -7.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.0% of PowerSchool shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio PowerSchool $558.60 million -$33.77 million -59.13 PowerSchool Competitors $1.83 billion $286.74 million 25.20

This table compares PowerSchool and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PowerSchool’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than PowerSchool. PowerSchool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

PowerSchool has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PowerSchool’s rivals have a beta of -8.96, meaning that their average stock price is 996% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PowerSchool and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PowerSchool 0 1 4 0 2.80 PowerSchool Competitors 1657 11392 24403 532 2.63

PowerSchool currently has a consensus price target of $21.83, suggesting a potential upside of 19.11%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 40.97%. Given PowerSchool’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PowerSchool has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

PowerSchool beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

