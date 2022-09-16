Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Short Interest Down 24.0% in August

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the August 15th total of 28,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Computer Task Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,729 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Computer Task Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 846,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Computer Task Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 63,512 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 32,028 shares in the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Computer Task Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Computer Task Group Price Performance

Shares of Computer Task Group stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. 45,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,058. Computer Task Group has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $10.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.50 million, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: North America IT Solutions and Services, Europe IT Solutions and Services, and Non-Strategic Technology Services.

Further Reading

