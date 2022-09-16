Computershare (OTCMKTS:CMSQF) Trading 3.7% Higher

Computershare Limited (OTCMKTS:CMSQF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.98. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Computershare to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Computershare alerts:

Computershare Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01.

Computershare Company Profile

Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Computershare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computershare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.