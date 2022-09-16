Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,934 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $15,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 205.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 68,495 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,512 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 19,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

MDT opened at $90.62 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $85.66 and a twelve month high of $132.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day moving average of $98.42. The stock has a market cap of $120.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

