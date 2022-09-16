Confluence Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Confluence Investment Management LLC cut its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 178,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,465 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of IBMM stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.