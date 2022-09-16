Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $110.54 Million Stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,600,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873,382 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure comprises about 1.7% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 2.35% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $110,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 130.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $176,000.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of BIPC opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.93 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

