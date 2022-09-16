Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $12.36 Million Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,162 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $12,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $101,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Frontdoor by 16.4% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $22.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Frontdoor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $47.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $487.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. Truist Financial downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Frontdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.