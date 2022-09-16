Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of RBC Bearings worth $6,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 58.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 879,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,354 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 451,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,267,000 after purchasing an additional 26,595 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Stock Up 4.0 %

ROLL stock opened at $238.18 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.01 and its 200-day moving average is $201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 115.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Activity at RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings ( NASDAQ:ROLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.39. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $354.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,125 shares of company stock valued at $16,230,063. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ROLL. Citigroup raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.71.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.