Confluence Investment Management LLC Has $8.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. HNP Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $246,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCP stock opened at $20.26 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $22.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64.

