Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 13,483 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,483 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGPI opened at $113.25 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.09 and a 52-week high of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.99.

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.06 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,788,771 shares in the company, valued at $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Luxco 2017 Irrevocable Trust D acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.24 per share, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,788,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,194,115.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $407,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,309,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,193,899.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,800 shares of company stock worth $693,922. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

