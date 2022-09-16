Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,893 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 8.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 120,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 27,170 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $280,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IBMQ opened at $24.84 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $27.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.21.

