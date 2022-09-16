Confluence Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.56% of J&J Snack Foods worth $14,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,699,000 after purchasing an additional 20,908 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in J&J Snack Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,513,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 385,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $139.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.61%.

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $217,098.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,595 shares in the company, valued at $568,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,253,896.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,267,699 over the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

