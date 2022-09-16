Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,247 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $13,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,691,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,021,000 after acquiring an additional 644,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853,922 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,075,000 after purchasing an additional 260,146 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KDP stock opened at $37.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.76. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 4,253,186 shares in the company, valued at $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin purchased 12,979 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.85 per share, for a total transaction of $517,213.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,492.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 129,797 shares of company stock worth $4,895,432 and have sold 316,000 shares worth $12,102,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

