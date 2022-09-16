Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,884 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Northwest Natural worth $5,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $47.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.00. Northwest Natural Holding has a fifty-two week low of $43.07 and a fifty-two week high of $57.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.21 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is 77.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NWN shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Insider Transactions at Northwest Natural

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,565 shares of company stock valued at $135,622 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

