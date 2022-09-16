Contrasting YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL)

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB – Get Rating) and Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares YaSheng Group and Local Bounti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti N/A -66.40% -47.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for YaSheng Group and Local Bounti, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score YaSheng Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Local Bounti 0 1 3 0 2.75

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Local Bounti has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.72%. Given Local Bounti’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Local Bounti is more favorable than YaSheng Group.

54.7% of Local Bounti shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of Local Bounti shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

YaSheng Group has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Local Bounti has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares YaSheng Group and Local Bounti’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YaSheng Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Local Bounti $640,000.00 421.00 -$56.09 million N/A N/A

YaSheng Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Local Bounti.

Summary

Local Bounti beats YaSheng Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About YaSheng Group

YaSheng Group, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets farming and sideline products; chemical materials and products; textiles; construction materials; and livestock and poultry products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It cultivates, processes, markets, and distributes various food and agro-byproducts. The company's products include cotton, corns, barley, wheat, flax, and alfalfa; vegetables comprising onions, potatoes, beet, and peas; fruits, including apples, pears, and apricots; specialty crops consisting of hops, wolfberries, cumin, hemp, and liquorices; seeds, such as black melon, sunflower, corn, hemp, and flax seeds; and eggs. It also provides construction materials, such as cement; and designs, develops, and markets new technologies related to agriculture and genetic biology. The company sells its products to food processors, supermarkets, and wholesale stores through distributors, as well as to direct customers. YaSheng Group exports its products. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Lanzhou, the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2015, YaSheng Group is a subsidiary of Gansu Yasheng Salt Chemical Industrial Group, Ltd.

About Local Bounti

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

