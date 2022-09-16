CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.98

Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 7600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

CONX Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Fort Baker Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CONX by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,434 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in CONX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CONX by 259.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 933,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 673,910 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CONX by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 522,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in CONX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

CONX Company Profile

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

