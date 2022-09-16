Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Copperleaf Technologies (OTC:CPLFF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copperleaf Technologies from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copperleaf Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Copperleaf Technologies Stock Performance

OTC CPLFF opened at $4.88 on Monday. Copperleaf Technologies has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $19.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08.

Copperleaf Technologies Company Profile

CopperLeaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. Its software leverages operational and financial data to help clients manage their assets and optimize their investment decisions to realize the business value. The company's software performs predictive analytics, risk modeling and analysis, financial and performance modeling, investment portfolio optimization, budgeting, plan approvals, performance management, and scenario analysis.

