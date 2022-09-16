Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 30,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 525,269 shares.The stock last traded at $23.26 and had previously closed at $25.01.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CNM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Core & Main from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Core & Main from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $361,474.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 25,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $621,894.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen O. Leclair sold 14,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $361,474.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,537 shares of company stock worth $2,592,657 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core & Main

Core & Main Stock Down 6.9 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Core & Main by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 146,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 18,505 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 21,418 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Core & Main by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 10,568 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Core & Main during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.16. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main



Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

Further Reading

