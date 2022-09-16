Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Corning by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.06.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 46.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

