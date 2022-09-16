Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Holdings Boosted by Centre Asset Management LLC

Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 229,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,659 shares during the quarter. Corteva makes up 3.3% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $12,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 24.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Corteva by 25.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 3.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 119,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Corteva Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSE CTVA opened at $61.50 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.