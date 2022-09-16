Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corteva were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after buying an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after acquiring an additional 91,847 shares during the period. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.51. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $64.30.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

