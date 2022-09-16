Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Stock Down 5.9 %

CJREF stock opened at $1.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $378.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.49.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $341.07 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.0466 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

