Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.30 to C$3.75 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.08.

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of CJR.B opened at C$2.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.15. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of C$2.53 and a 1 year high of C$5.99.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

