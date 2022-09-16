Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $2,217,000. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $97,304,000 after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Shares of COST opened at $503.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $529.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $520.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,170.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

