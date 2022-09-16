Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.9% of Pensionfund Sabic’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.9 %

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ COST opened at $503.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on COST. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

