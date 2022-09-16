Covington Capital Management Acquires 1,565 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Covington Capital Management grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $319,198,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Dominion Energy by 1,885.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,082,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,230,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,928,228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,845,000 after buying an additional 2,649,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $81.06. The stock had a trading volume of 137,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,421. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

