Covington Capital Management Buys 4,189 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 630,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 13,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

IAU stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,460. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.87. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $31.51 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.