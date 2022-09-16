Covington Capital Management Buys 6,902 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Covington Capital Management grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,902 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,652,914,000 after purchasing an additional 390,568 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,215,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,843,305,000 after purchasing an additional 898,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,694,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,422,751,000 after purchasing an additional 330,066 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,499,421,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $262.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.90.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AVB stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $199.60. 34,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,377. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.52. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.28%.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

