Covington Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Covington Capital Management lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $28,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 723,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

