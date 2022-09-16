Covington Capital Management Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in ABB were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in ABB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after buying an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ABB by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ABB by 2.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after buying an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.02. The company had a trading volume of 115,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,678. The company has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $39.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.03.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

