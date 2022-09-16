Covington Capital Management Has $9.07 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $5.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.59. 23,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $165.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.08. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.82 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,752.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.