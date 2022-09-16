Cowen Initiates Coverage on Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Investment analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

NYSE:HSY opened at $219.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Hershey has a 12-month low of $167.80 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hershey

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 4.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 11.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

