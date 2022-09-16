Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 2,726 Shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,556 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $1,448,000. Institutional investors own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. 1,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,246. The First of Long Island Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $404.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.85.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. First of Long Island had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $32.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

